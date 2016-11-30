WASHINGTON (AP) — Organizers of a planned women’s march on Washington said Wednesday they expect high-profile speakers and big-name entertainers to be part of the program for thousands of people heading to the nation’s capital on the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Bob Bland, a fashion entrepreneur in New York and one of the march organizers, said the idea for the march bubbled up spontaneously around the country in the days after Trump’s election, as women felt the need to say that, “women do matter, women are powerful, our voices are strong, and we’re better when we do things collectively.”

Linda Sarsour, another march organizer and executive director of the Arab American Association of New York, said the march leaders include women who are Muslim American, Hispanic and African American, some of the groups “most targeted” by Trump and his supporters during the campaign.

The march, she said, will send “a big message visually for people in our communities to stand up against this administration and say that women will lead us, women will protect our communities. That’s really the vision that we have for this march.”

The organizers originally envisioned massing as many as 200,000 people at the Lincoln Memorial but that location is not available. National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said other outside groups filed permit applications ahead of the women’s march. He said talks were under way to find a workable alternate location for the march and rally.