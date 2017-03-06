AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials from Mexico and Texas are urging the state’s lawmakers to defend the North American Free Trade Agreement against Donald Trump’s administration, which has been wary of it.
Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos and Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, Mexico’s consul general in Austin, told the lawmakers on Monday that the state benefited from NAFTA more than any other.
Pablos says his state and Mexico account for nearly $2 billion in annual trade and “have a shared destiny.”
Gutierrez says NAFTA has increased trade between both nations six-fold to $584 billion. He added: “Texas must be its No. 1 champion.”
Most Read Stories
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told, ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Father aghast after seeing son bully wife and kids | Dear Carolyn
- NASA photos of Seattle, the Northwest: From space, 'the conflicts that divide us become less important' VIEW
- UW women’s rowing-team numbers inflated, avoiding Title IX scrutiny | Times Watchdog
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
Some lawmakers expressed concerns about NAFTA and the potential “economic catastrophe” of a GOP plan slapping a 20 percent tax on all imported goods.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.