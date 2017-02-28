WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. official says the Yemen raid by U.S. special operations forces gathered valuable intelligence on the al-Qaida affiliate there, including on the explosives they’re manufacturing and the types of threats they’re developing.
The official said the list describing the types of intelligence collected during the January raid filled more than three pages and included data on al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula’s training techniques and targeting priorities. Such information gives insight into the group’s attack planning.
Questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the operation that ended in a fierce firefight. A Navy SEAL, 14 militants and several civilians were killed. Senior U.S. officials have called it a success.
The official wasn’t able to discuss details of the classified military operation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Most Read Stories
- I-5 reopened after semitruck crash, authorities warn of lingering delays in Seattle VIEW
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Sound Transit uses inflated car values to collect higher tab fees
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Snow returns for Monday afternoon commute; lightning strikes Space Needle VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.