WASHINGTON — A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against American forces for last week’s cruise-missile attack on a Syrian air base.
The spokesman, Col. John J. Thomas, told reporters at the Pentagon that the increased emphasis on defensive measures to protect U.S. troops on the ground in Syria led to a slight and temporary decline in offensive U.S. airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria.
Thomas said there has been no Syrian retaliation for the cruise-missile attack, which he said destroyed or rendered inoperable more than 20 Syria air force planes.
He said the U.S. intends to return to full offensive air operations as soon as possible.
Most Read Stories
- After abuse allegations against Ed Murray, political opponents may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- West Seattle star Nate Pryor picks Washington
- Angels rally with seven runs in ninth inning to complete sweep of Mariners
- Video: Passenger is dragged off overbooked United flight
- Boeing 737, which ‘took the aviation world by storm,’ marks 50 years of flight VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.