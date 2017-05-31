Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A State Department official says nine Afghan guards at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul were killed in the massive suicide truck bomb attack that rocked the diplomatic quarter in Afghan capital, and 11 American contractors are wounded.

One Afghan guard is missing.

The official was not authorized to speak to the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said none of the wounded Americans appears to have life-threatening injuries.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

Afghan officials say at least 90 people were killed and 400 wounded in Wednesday’s attack.

MATTHEW LEE