WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are set to light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday evening during a ceremony where he’s expected to share a holiday message with the American people.
The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President’s Park, just south of the White House fence.
The host for this year’s ceremony is actress Eva Longoria.
Performers include Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson, Marc Anthony, Yolanda Adams, The Lumineers and James Taylor.
Most Read Stories
- Why longtime Washingtonians are leaving the Seattle area
- Washington state electors join movement seeking to deny Trump the presidency
- Suspect in Tacoma police shooting killed after standoff, 2 children rescued from home
- Police: Thief stole 86 lb. bucket of gold flakes worth $1.6M
- Counties in Washington that rely most on Obamacare voted for Trump | Danny Westneat
This year’s ceremony helps round out the National Park Service’s centennial year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.