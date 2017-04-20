WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama has spoken by telephone with France’s Emmanuel Macron and is hinting at support for the upstart, middle-way presidential candidate.
Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis says the former U.S. leader spoke to Macron Thursday.
Lewis says Obama heard from Macron about his campaign and “the important upcoming election.” Lewis says Obama is strongly committed to France being “a leader on behalf of liberal values in Europe and around the world.”
Lewis says, however, that Obama isn’t offering Macron or another candidate in the race a “formal endorsement.”
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Homeowners to pay $440K as the city settles one lawsuit over West Seattle clear-cut
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cary Moon, activist who fought Highway 99 tunnel, to run for Seattle mayor
Macron faces off against anti-establishment populists and other candidates in a first-round vote Sunday. The outcome is being closely watched for signs that Europe is moving toward nationalist candidates who advocate the European Union’s dissolution.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.