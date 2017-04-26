NEW YORK (AP) — The chief White House photographer of President Barack Obama’s administration has a book coming in November.
Little Brown and Company announced Wednesday that it had acquired Pete Souza’s “Obama: An Intimate Portrait,” which will include more than 300 pictures. Souza’s time with Obama dates to 2005, when Obama was a freshman senator from Illinois, and continued through both terms of his presidency.
Souza has built a large internet following in recent months by posting photographs of Obama that contrast with images from President Donald Trump’s White House.
Recently, he posted a photo of Obama seated respectfully under a painting of Ronald Reagan, a counterpoint to a photo of Trump guests Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent mocking a portrait of Hillary Clinton.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Seattle area home-price hikes lead the U.S. again; even century-old homes commanding top dollar
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- Lawyers for Mayor Ed Murray seeking sanctions against attorney for sex-assault accuser
- Judge blocks Trump threat to withhold 'sanctuary city' funds VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.