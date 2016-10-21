WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama says the final White House concert of her husband’s presidency is “going to be a good one.”
The first lady promises gospel, soul and “who knows” at Friday’s BET “Love and Happiness” event on the South Lawn.
The show will feature performances by Usher, Jill Scott, Common, The Roots, Bell Biv DeVoe, Janelle Monae, De La Soul, Yolanda Adams, Michelle Williams and Kiki Sheard, along will appearances by actors Samuel L. Jackson, Jesse Williams and Angela Bassett.
Terrence J, the former host of BET’s “106 & Park,” and actress-comedian Regina Hall are the presenters.
Mrs. Obama spoke at a student workshop where Michelle Williams and Yolanda Adams answered questions.
BET says it will broadcast the concert on Nov. 15.
