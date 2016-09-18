WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is headlining a Democratic Party fundraiser in New York before his final appearance at the U.N. General Assembly.
Obama is scheduled to deliver remarks and answer questions Sunday night at a private home in Manhattan. Reporters will hear the remarks, but not the Q-and-A.
Proceeds will benefit the Democratic National Committee, the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and state parties.
Obama has vowed to work vigorously this fall to help elect Clinton in November. He campaigned for the former secretary of state in Philadelphia last week.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Seattle gets zapped, again, in bike-share boondoggle | Danny Westneat
- Jimmy Fallon faces social media backlash after Trump interview
- Pope Francis and divorce | Ross Douthat / Syndicated columnist
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
Obama addresses the high-level meeting of world leaders at the United Nations on Tuesday.
He’ll also meet individually with the leaders of Iraq, Israel, Nigeria and Colombia, as well as a top Chinese official.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.