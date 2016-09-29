WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama has signed a short-term funding bill to keep the government from shutting down at the end of the week.

Lawmakers eager to leave town to campaign for re-election gave themselves breathing room by voting to continue existing spending levels for another 10 weeks, beyond the Nov. 8 election.

Members of Congress will have to reach agreement on funding for the rest of the budget year when they meet in a lame-duck session after the election.

The bill Obama signed Thursday also provides $1.1 billion to address the Zika crisis. And it has $500 million to help Louisiana flood victims.