WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama predicted that some of Hillary Clinton’s opponents will belittle her as overly emotional if she becomes the nation’s first woman president.

Obama’s critics falsely claimed he wasn’t born in the U.S. During an appearance on TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” Monday, he was asked what the equivalent for Clinton will be.

“I think the equivalent will be ‘she’s tired, she’s moody, she’s being emotional,'” Obama said in the interview with Bee, which was taped last week.

Obama added that there’s a double standard in politics, where men are praised for being ambitious but women are not.

The president also said 18-year-old daughter Malia Obama has voted for the first time in this election. When asked what makes him angrier — Republicans trying to stop people from voting, or young people choosing not to — Obama said the latter.

“The truth of the matter is, even with voter ID laws and restrictive practices and making it harder for people to find where their polling place is, if you want to vote, you can vote,” Obama said.

Bee also asked if he ever thought about messing with Donald Trump by whispering in his ear: “You were right. I wasn’t born here.”

“I think it’s fair to say that I will be organizing my post-presidency where I’m not close enough to him to whisper in his ear,” Obama replied.