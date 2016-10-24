LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Barack Obama is entertaining Jimmy Kimmel’s audience with some of the mean tweets sent his way.

An example: “Barack Obama, bro do you even lift?”

The president replies: “Well, I lifted the ban on Cuban cigars. That’s worth something.”

The president is appearing on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” during the middle of his three-day visit to Nevada and California, where he is campaigning and raising money for presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and other Democratic candidates.

Obama is discussing some of his own social media habits with Kimmel. He says that, unlike Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, “I don’t tweet at 3 a.m. about people who insult me.”