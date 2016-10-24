Share story

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Barack Obama is entertaining Jimmy Kimmel’s audience with some of the mean tweets sent his way.

An example: “Barack Obama, bro do you even lift?”

The president replies: “Well, I lifted the ban on Cuban cigars. That’s worth something.”

The president is appearing on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” during the middle of his three-day visit to Nevada and California, where he is campaigning and raising money for presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and other Democratic candidates.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Obama is discussing some of his own social media habits with Kimmel. He says that, unlike Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, “I don’t tweet at 3 a.m. about people who insult me.”

The Associated Press