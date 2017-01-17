WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama has made a surprise visit to the final daily press briefing with White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest.
Obama praised Earnest Tuesday for “his smarts and his maturity,” but added that one of his best qualities has been his integrity.
Obama says Earnest is “tough and didn’t always give you guys what you wanted,” but that he tried to make sure to share as much of the administration’s vision and policy as possible.
Earnest praised the journalists attending the briefing, saying that they serve a role that is a “uniquely American feature of our government.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Tight end Luke Willson, one of Seahawks' 14 unrestricted free agents, says he's hoping to be back WATCH
He said, “it’s made President Obama a better president and a better civil servant.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.