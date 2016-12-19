WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama has tapped his White House political director to run the foundation that will build his presidential library and center.

The Obama Foundation says David Simas will be its new chief executive officer. Simas has run the White House Office of Political Strategy and Outreach since Obama re-created it in 2014.

Simas says in a statement that the foundation will focus on creating a presidential center “that inspires citizens and communities to take on big challenges.”

The foundation has already selected a site on Chicago’s South Side and an architect to design the center. The group is expected to ramp up a major fundraising operation after Obama leaves office.

Simas was previously the polling director for Obama’s re-election and worked for former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.