WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is flying to Israel to join dozens of world leaders at the funeral of Shimon Peres, the 93-year-old former prime minister, president and elder statesman.
Obama and Peres shared similar visions for a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Peres’ son-in-law and personal physician, Dr. Rafi Walden, said Obama had called the family overnight Wednesday during Peres’ final hours and spoke to Peres’ daughter, Tzvia. Walden said the family was deeply moved.
Obama awarded Peres the Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honor, in 2012.
In turn, Peres bestowed the Medal of Distinction on Obama in 2013, making him the first sitting U.S. president to receive Israel’s highest civilian honor.
Most Read Stories
- New dad, on way to see baby, shot dead after road-rage incident, family says
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- Seattle proposes more density for some neighborhoods, releases maps
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- Seahawks should sit Russell Wilson vs. Jets | Larry Stone
Both men were Nobel Peace Prize laureates.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.