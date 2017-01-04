WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is calling during his last meeting with U.S. military leaders for a “seamless passing of the baton” to President-elect Donald Trump.

The commander in chief is meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the combatant commanders. He says he’s doing everything possible to ensure the next president “will benefit from the same kind of outstanding advice and service.”

The president is pointing to the fight against the Islamic State group in the Iraqi city of Mosul and in Syria as ongoing conflicts the next president will inherit. He says Afghanistan, too, is still active.

Obama is offering praise and gratitude for U.S. military leaders. He says he and the American people are “extraordinarily lucky to be served by such patriots.”