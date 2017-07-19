WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of the Western Hemisphere’s largest diplomatic body says he supports targeted sanctions against Venezuelan officials responsible for the political and economic turmoil gripping the South American nation.
But Luis Almagro, the secretary general of the Organization of American States, is cautioning against sweeping economic penalties that could worsen the suffering of Venezuelan citizens.
Almagro is testifying Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee on Western Hemisphere and transnational crime.
Trump administration officials told reporters earlier this week that they were considering a wide range of sanctions on Venezuela, including cuts in oil imports.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- Big pit across from Seattle City Hall finally will be developed
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
President Donald Trump has imposed travel bans and has frozen the assets of high-ranking Venezuelan officials in recent weeks. But he’s refrained from broad sanctions that could deepen the country’s economic crisis.