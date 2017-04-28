WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Security Agency says it will no longer collect certain communications moving on the internet simply because they mention a foreign intelligence target.
The move is being applauded by privacy advocates.
The agency says it will now limit such collection to internet communications sent directly to or from a foreign target. The NSA says the change reduces the chance of sweeping up communications of U.S. citizens or others not involved in direct contact with a foreign intelligence target.
Concern over the incidental collection of Americans’ communications renewed this year when the Trump administration accused the intelligence community of improperly revealing the names of Americans that came up through incidental collections.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the second and third rounds
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
The NSA said Friday its changes were made following an in-house review.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.