WASHINGTON (AP) — In the paranoid universe of North Korea, the feverish accusations it makes against its sworn enemies bear a creepy resemblance to its own misdeeds.

Its latest claim of a South Korean and American plot to assassinate Kim Jong Un using biochemical weapons comes weeks after the North Korean leader’s estranged brother, Kim Jong Nam, was slain in a Malaysian airport. Authorities cited the presence of VX nerve agent and North Korea is widely believed responsible.

While Pyongyang’s allegations can’t be entirely discounted, its history is replete with allegations of deadly conspiracies by its enemies — purported planning for a U.S. invasion or nuclear war and South Korean kidnapping missions. These assertions from Pyongyang appear odd since the North has a grim record of military aggression, abductions and assassinations.