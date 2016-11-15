WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of NFL players is on Capitol Hill to discuss ways to improve relations between police and the communities that they serve.
The players met Tuesday morning with members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Rep. Patrick Murphy, a Florida Democrat. They’re also scheduled to meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan’s staff and Rep. Daniel Webster, a Florida Republican.
Anquan Boldin, a Detroit Lions wide receiver, organized the meetings. Boldin earlier this year received the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his off-the-field volunteer and charity work.
A spokeswoman for Boldin says the players are here to find out what they can do.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- What the national media are saying about Seahawks' 'magnificent' win over Patriots
- 5,000 Seattle-area students walk out of class to protest election of Trump WATCH
- Patriots' Rob Gronkowski has punctured lung according to one report
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson joins Sodo arena group to bring NBA, NHL to Seattle
Joining Boldin are Lions safety Glover Quin, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown and Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.