WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of NFL players is on Capitol Hill to discuss ways to improve relations between police and the communities that they serve.

The players met Tuesday morning with members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Rep. Patrick Murphy, a Florida Democrat. They’re also scheduled to meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan’s staff and Rep. Daniel Webster, a Florida Republican.

Anquan Boldin, a Detroit Lions wide receiver, organized the meetings. Boldin earlier this year received the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his off-the-field volunteer and charity work.

A spokeswoman for Boldin says the players are here to find out what they can do.

Joining Boldin are Lions safety Glover Quin, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown and Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins.