WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump is appointing the director of rooms at the Trump Organization’s Washington hotel to be the new White House chief usher. It’s the latest example of the remarkable co-mingling between President Donald Trump’s White House and his business world.
Timothy Harleth will oversee the White House residence staff, more than 90 people in all.
The appointment comes shortly after it was announced that the president will host a major fundraiser at the Trump International Hotel, where Harleth has worked.
Trump has placed his businesses into a trust, but ethics experts have questioned whether it is a strong enough firewall to prevent conflicts of interest.
Most Read Stories
- Road rage in Kent: Subaru strikes Jeep three times
- Did you get the letter? WSU sends warning to 1 million people after hard drive with personal info is stolen
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- The Amazon effect: Metro adds buses to handle new flock of summer interns
- Veteran LAPD officer arrested for sex with 15-year-old cadet