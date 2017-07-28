WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly has been toughened by war and tragedy.
The veteran of three tours in Iraq has a new mission: to steady the roiling Trump administration — and quiet the friendly fire — as White House chief of staff.
President Donald Trump tweeted that Kelly is “a true star” of the administration. He has been serving as the secretary of homeland security.
The battle-hardened commander is expected to bring a background of military discipline and order to his new duties.
Most Read Stories
- Woman, 71, lost in Olympic National Park with dog, built shelter, ate ants
- Starbucks closes Teavana stores, doubles down on China coffee shops as quarter misses forecasts
- Washington distracted-driving law has drivers wondering if they can still drink coffee on the road VIEW
- Chinese millionaires pick Seattle as No. 2 place in the world to live, survey shows | FYI Guy
- 3 teens killed in Lynnwood crash from Mill Creek high school
Kelly retired in 2016 as head of U.S. Southern Command before joining the Trump Cabinet. His son, Marine 1st Lt. Robert Kelly, was killed in November 2010 in Afghanistan.