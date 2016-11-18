WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland Senator-elect Chris Van Hollen will head the Democratic Senate campaign arm for the 2018 election cycle.

Van Hollen faces the tough job of ensuring his party doesn’t suffer deep losses in the next election. Democrats will be defending about two dozen Senate seats, including at least five in red states. He is the first senator-elect to be tapped to head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

“The map is tough for Democrats, but I have no doubt that Senator-elect Van Hollen is up to the task,” said New York Sen. Charles Schumer, who will become Senate Democratic Leader in January.

Van Hollen is a current member of the House and was elected to the Senate with around 60 percent of the vote. He previously headed House Democrats’ campaign committee.