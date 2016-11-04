WASHINGTON (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming to the White House.
The White House says President Barack Obama will welcome the reigning NBA championship team on Thursday, two days after the presidential election.
Obama extended the invitation last June, after the Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA title by defeating the Golden State Warriors.
In a congratulatory telephone call to Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue, Obama invited the team to celebrate the championship with him at the White House before he leaves office.
