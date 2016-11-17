WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of national intelligence says he’s formally submitted his resignation.
James Clapper has long said he planned to retire at the end of the Obama administration, and he told the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday that he submitted his letter of resignation on Wednesday evening.
Committee members jokingly asked him to stay on for perhaps four more years. Clapper says his wife probably would have a problem with that.
Clapper has held the job since August 2010. He was previously a lieutenant general in the Air Force and director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.
