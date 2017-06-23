WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his associates are trying to draw attention to the relationship between special counsel Robert Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey. It appears that Trump’s description of the two as “very, very good friends” isn’t rooted in reality.
Mueller and Comey served together in the Justice Department during the George W. Bush administration. They’re not known to be especially close friends. A former federal prosecutor, David Kelley, says Mueller and Comey haven’t visited each other’s homes and rarely shared a meal together.
Legal experts say whatever connection they do have doesn’t come close to meriting Mueller’s removal as special counsel.
Mueller is in charge of the Russia investigation that has expanded to include Trump’s firing of Comey. Trump has called the Russia probe a “witch hunt.”
