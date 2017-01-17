NEW YORK (AP) — Citing “momentous changes” in her life, like her father being elected president, Ivanka Trump and her publisher are pushing back the release of her book “Women Who Work” from early March to early May.

Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, told The Associated Press on Tuesday the new on-sale date is May 2. Ivanka Trump began the project when Donald Trump was still a long-shot candidate. She completed it before his stunning victory in November. Her husband, Jared Kushner, is expected to be a senior adviser in the new administration and the family is in the process of moving from New York to Washington.

According to the publisher, the book reflects Ivanka Trump’s “continuing commitment” to empowering women. She is donating any net proceeds, including her advance, to charity.