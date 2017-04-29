JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has agreed to pay a penalty to the state Ethics Commission for failing to report that his gubernatorial campaign got a donor list from a charity he founded.
Greitens’ campaign adviser Austin Chambers said Saturday that the violation was a “simple campaign finance matter — not a major ethics matter.”
The Ethics Commission imposed a $1,000 fee, most of which would be waived if Greitens pays $100 and commits no other violations in the next two years.
The Associated Press first reported in October that Greitens’ campaign accessed a donor list from the nonprofit Mission Continues and had raised about $2 million from people and entities on that list.
Greitens has filed an amended campaign finance report valuing the donor list as $600 in-kind contribution.
