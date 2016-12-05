ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens says his wife was robbed at gunpoint not far from their St. Louis home.

The Republican governor-elect said in a written statement Monday night that the future first lady, Sheena Greitens, is “safe but shaken.”

Greitens transition team leader Austin Chambers says Sheena Greitens was robbed by multiple people while in her car at a coffee shop parking lot a little after 6 p.m. Monday.

Greitens’ statement said the response by St. Louis police was “swift and skilled.” The identity of the suspects was not immediately clear.

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL officer, said he is “now, more than ever, focused on the mission of creating safer neighborhoods.”

He won election in November and is to take over for Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon on Jan. 9.