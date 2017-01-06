WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama says being first lady has been “the greatest honor” of her life.

Mrs. Obama bid an early farewell to the White House at a ceremony honoring the 2017 school counselor of the year.

It was her final event as first lady, and she was overcome with emotion at times, with tears in her eyes and her voice breaking. The Obamas leave in two weeks.

She told young people to get a good education and work hard. With those things, she said, everything is possible, “even becoming president.”

The first lady also praised American diversity “as not a threat to who we are” but as what “makes us who we are.”

And she invoked her husband’s campaign message, urging young people to “lead by example, with hope, never fear.”