NEW YORK (AP) — FBI Director James Comey is accepting a lifetime achievement award on the eve of the election at a dinner organized by a law enforcement support group. Its board includes people with longtime ties to Donald Trump.
Comey is facing scrutiny over his handling of Hillary Clinton’s email investigation in the final days of the presidential campaign.
The nonprofit Federal Drug Agents Foundation lists more than three dozen directors on its website.
Among them are the CEO of the company that publishes The National Enquirer, the developer of a Trump-branded tower in Toronto and a convicted felon whose company rates Trump businesses for luxury.
An FBI spokesman said the foundation provides disability, bereavement and crisis support to federal agents and educational and charitable grants.
Foundation representatives haven’t retuned requests for comment.
