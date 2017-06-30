WASHINGTON (AP) — Mounting frustration among congressional Republicans and Democrats led a House panel this week to force a debate on new presidential war powers.

Lawmakers say Congress has to stop dodging its responsibility to decide whether to send American fighting forces into harm’s way.

Yet if history is a guide, the amendment to cut off the 2001 authorization for the use of military force against the terrorist groups who carried out the 9/11 attacks will be scratched from a Pentagon spending bill before the legislation ever reaches the House floor.

The measure crafted by Rep. Barbara Lee of California, an anti-war Democrat, requires a debate on new war powers that would reflect how the dynamics of the war have shifted.

But Lee’s measure faces an uphill battle before becoming law.