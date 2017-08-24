BALTIMORE (AP) — A dispute over Maryland’s congressional redistricting map is being put on hold while the Supreme Court considers a similar case in Wisconsin that alleges partisan gerrymandering.

A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 Thursday to put the case on hold in order to wait for guidance from the Supreme Court, which is hearing the Wisconsin case in early October. The judges wrote: “Until the Supreme Court speaks, prudence compels this court to stay further proceedings.”

Seven Republican voters contend Democrats redrew Maryland’s eight congressional districts to favor their party. They had asked the panel to prevent the state from enforcing the map, which was approved in 2011. The third judge on the panel, Paul V. Niemeyer, said he would have granted that request.

The Wisconsin case involves Republican-drawn boundaries.