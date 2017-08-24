BALTIMORE (AP) — A dispute over Maryland’s congressional redistricting map is being put on hold while the Supreme Court considers a similar case in Wisconsin that alleges partisan gerrymandering.
A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 Thursday to put the case on hold in order to wait for guidance from the Supreme Court, which is hearing the Wisconsin case in early October. The judges wrote: “Until the Supreme Court speaks, prudence compels this court to stay further proceedings.”
Seven Republican voters contend Democrats redrew Maryland’s eight congressional districts to favor their party. They had asked the panel to prevent the state from enforcing the map, which was approved in 2011. The third judge on the panel, Paul V. Niemeyer, said he would have granted that request.
The Wisconsin case involves Republican-drawn boundaries.
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Spill of farmed Atlantic salmon near San Juan Islands much bigger than first estimates