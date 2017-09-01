WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. John McCain, who has spent the summer undergoing treatment for brain cancer, will attend an international forum in Italy this weekend.
That’s the word from the Arizona senator’s office, which said McCain will speak Saturday at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio in northern Italy. He will join Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham at a panel focused on the United States.
McCain’s office said he will thank the Italian government and people for Italy’s contribution to global security, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.
The six-term senator, who turned 81 this week, has been receiving radiation and chemotherapy for cancer in Phoenix. His office said the forum would be his first trip overseas this summer.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- Quarterback competition becoming dilemma as Seahawks wrap up perfect preseason by beating Raiders
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy