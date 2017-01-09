To avoid conflicts of interest, Washington native James Mattis would step down from General Dynamics’ board and leave behind more than $500,000 in unvested equity shares if he’s confirmed as secretary of defense.

James Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general, will resign from a board position with General Dynamics and take other steps to avoid conflicts of interest should he gain congressional approval to serve as defense secretary under President-elect Donald Trump.

Mattis is a Washington native who grew up in Richland and spent more than four decades in the Marines before retiring in 2013. Since then he has taken on a number of board and consulting posts, and a position as a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

On Thursday, Mattis faces confirmation hearings in the U.S. Senate, and Congress also must approve a waiver to a law that requires a defense secretary to have been out of military service for at least seven years.

His multimillion-dollar financial holdings are summarized in a filing made public over the weekend by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. As part of that filing, Mattis, in a letter to the Defense Department’s Office of General Counsel, wrote that he will take steps to “avoid any actual or apparent conflicts of interest” as secretary of defense.

A major potential conflict is with General Dynamics, a major Department of Defense contractor. Mattis serves on the board and has received $276,000 in compensation since last August. He also holds unvested stock options and restricted stock shares worth more than $1 million.

As first reported by Bloomberg, Mattis wrote that he would forfeit his unvested equity shares. They were worth about $523,000 as of Friday’s stock-market close. He also would sell — within 90 days of his confirmation — his vested stock, worth $562,000 as of Friday’s close.

Mattis said he would also refrain, for one year, from participating in decisions involving General Dynamics unless he gets a special authorization.

Bloomberg reported that such a recusal could sideline Mattis from some major Pentagon decisions. The Pentagon may buy more vehicles from General Dynamics, and the Navy is in contract talks with the corporation over the building of 12 nuclear missile submarines — a project that moved forward last week when a decision memo was signed.

Mattis also served on the board of Theranos, a troubled California-based blood-testing company that last week announced it was laying off 155 of its 375 employees. Mattis already has resigned from that board.

Mattis also has an agreement with Random House Publishers for future royalties of an untitled book that he has written. Mattis wrote that he will not do any additional writing or promotion of the book while defense secretary. He says it will be published after his federal service ends.