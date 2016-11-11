WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is shaking up his transition team as he plunges into setting up his administration. It’s an enormous undertaking that likely requires him to alter his hands-on management style and consider going outside his small, insular group of loyalists.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence is now heading the operations, a demotion for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who had been running the Republican’s transition planning for months.

The scramble is on to identify people for top White House jobs and Cabinet posts, a herculean task that must be well in hand by the time Trump is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

For Trump, who ran on a pledge to “drain the swamp” of Washington insiders, the team is strikingly heavy on those with long political resumes.