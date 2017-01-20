Seattle police say a man was shot and wounded in a crowd near a University of Washington hall, where Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos made a speech. Trump supporters and protesters have been clashing with shouts and fights there for hours. Follow along live.

What you need to know:

At 9 a.m. Pacific Time, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

In Seattle, the inauguration was greeted with low-key, joyful gatherings by supporters and outpourings of grief, student walkouts and other protests by many in the solidly liberal city. Demonstrations are happening across the country.

A chaotic confrontation between people who had tickets to hear Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos and protesters started early evening in Red Square near the University of Washington’s Kane Hall. Authorities reported a 25-year-old man in the crowd had been shot in the abdomen.

Protesters who were downtown — following an anti-Trump rally at Westlake Center and march for immigrant rights earlier in the day — joined the university crowd.

Those events precede what’s on track to be the largest inauguration-related demonstration in history on Saturday. Massive crowds are set to convene in cities spanning the globe for marches for women’s rights and equality. Organizers for Seattle’s event expect 50,000 participants.

Update. 1:10 a.m.

Seattle Police report that a person of interest in the shooting outside the Milo Yiannopoulos event has turned himself in to University of Washington police.

Update, 11:15 p.m.:

The shooting victim, a 25-year-old man, is undergoing surgery at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, police said. No further details on his condition were available.

At a news conference, which KIRO streamed online, Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole said the incident remains under investigation.

O’Toole said no other serious injuries were reported Friday.

“Anytime you’re in a crowd with hundreds or thousands of people, please be diligent,” she said.

Update, 10:50 p.m.:

Mayor Ed Murray has released a statement to address the shooting.

It says, “Seattle has a long, proud tradition of speaking up and speaking out, but we will not tolerate violence of any kind, against any person.”

Update, 10:00 p.m.:

Police are searching for a roughly 50-year-old man who they believe was the gunman in Friday night’s shooting.

According to a University of Washington alert, investigators are looking for an Asian who is 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, without facial hair. They say he was last seen wearing glasses, a yellow Champion baseball cap, a black leather jacket and possibly a maroon shirt.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the man to call 911.

Police are planning to hold a news conference with more details at 11 p.m.

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole says the UW shooter is at large. — Steve Miletich (@stevemiletich) January 21, 2017

The shooting punctuated a chaotic confrontation between protesters and people with tickets to hear Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. Here’s footage from the scene:

Before Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos spoke at UW Friday night, supporters and protesters gathered in Red Square. Alex St. Hilaire describes an incident in which he was hit and sprayed with paint. (Dean Rutz & Johnny Andrews / The Seattle Times)

Update, 9:45 p.m.:

Police told the Milo Yiannopoulos audience to remove their pro-Trump hats and other paraphernalia before leaving.

Officers escorted the crowd out of Kane Hall through an underground parking garage.

Police snuck Yiannopoulos audience out through underground parking garage after telling them to remove Trump hats. — Katherine Long (@katherinelong) January 21, 2017

Meanwhile, about 250 people remained outside the building.

Update, 9:20 p.m.:

Inside Kane Hall, Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech has ended.

A representative of the Seattle Police Department said officers are waiting to let people out of the lecture hall. “It’s a very volatile situation right now,” he said.

Update, 8:35 p.m.:

Authorities say a man was shot and wounded in the abdomen Friday night in the University of Washington’s Red Square, where Trump supporters and self-described anti-fascists have been clashing for hours.

Medics took the victim to Harborview Medical Center with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, Seattle Fire said.

Alex Franke, a University of Washington student and volunteer medic, was among the first to treat the victim.

“He was just lying there,” Franke said. “There was so much blood, it was hard to tell.”

No further details on the shooting or victim were immediately available. According to the Seattle’s 911 call sheet, first responders were called to the area near Spokane Lane Northeast shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The university issued a warning alert about the incident, urging people to avoid the area.

News racing through Yiannopoulos crowd that there was a shooting outside. "Stay in your seats, I'll be right back." Milo leaves. — Katherine Long (@katherinelong) January 21, 2017

Yiannopoulos returns to stage, says he thinks the show should go on. "if we don't continue, they have won." Crowd cheers, stands. — Katherine Long (@katherinelong) January 21, 2017

"If it turns out this is a fatality we will call a halt to the show," Yiannopoulos says at @UW. — Katherine Long (@katherinelong) January 21, 2017

Update, 8:25 p.m.:

Milo Yiannopoulos has taken the stage at the University of Washington. The crowd of hundreds welcomed him with a standing ovation.

Yiannopoulos: "Donald Trump is president now and there's nothing you can do about it." pic.twitter.com/5becpzm1SX — Katherine Long (@katherinelong) January 21, 2017

Update, 8:00 p.m.:

Protesters outside Kane Hall are hurling bricks and other items at police officers, according to the Seattle Police Department. They’re also throwing fireworks and paint.

Several people hit with blue paint thrown from crowd at UW campus demonstration. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2017

The police department said on Twitter it’s assigned “significant resources” to help University of Washington police monitor the demonstration.

Update, 7:35 p.m.:

Milo Yiannopoulos speech now starting at 8 at @uw. Crowd chants, "USA! USA!" — Katherine Long (@katherinelong) January 21, 2017

More men than women in Yiannopoulos audience – so much so that there was line for men's bathroom, none for women's. — Katherine Long (@katherinelong) January 21, 2017

"Our intent in booking Milo was to break the conversation about free speech wide open." Jessie Gamble, College Republicans pres. — Katherine Long (@katherinelong) January 21, 2017

Outside the building, people with tickets to hear Yiannopoulos and protesters are clashing with shouts and fights.

UW Spokesman Norm Arkansas said about 200 ticket holders have gotten into Kane Hall but the situation is increasingly volatile. — Lynn Thompson (@lthompsontimes) January 21, 2017

Chants of "Black Lives Matter" answered by chants from Yiannopoulos' ticket holders of USA! USA! and "Cops lives matter." — Lynn Thompson (@lthompsontimes) January 21, 2017

Meanwhile, a crowd of protesters in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is marching to the university.

Marchers, headed to the UW where Milo Yiannopolous is speaking, passed @MayorEdMurray's house. Couple of unmarked police cars out front. — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) January 21, 2017

Update, 7:00 p.m.:

Doors to the University of Washington’s Kane Hall have opened for Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech.

And I'm in. Maybe one-half of 500 seats in lower level filled. Antifascists are keeping people out of Milo Yiannopoulos speech @uw pic.twitter.com/2bK3AtsVja — Katherine Long (@katherinelong) January 21, 2017

Meanwhile, a crowd of protesters is blocking the intersection of Broadway and East Pike Street in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, police said.

Also 4th and Pine. Drum circle is growing, but crowds mostly dispersing without apparent incident. pic.twitter.com/fW0NGyZC18 — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) January 21, 2017

Update, 6:20 p.m.:

Trump supporters and antifascists are clashing with shouts and fights outside Kane Hall, where controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos is scheduled to speak.

Police have formed lines to try and stop confrontations. Some officers are wearing riot gear and carrying batons.

Very tense. Fights breaking out in a small group off to the side. Police moving in. @uw yiannopoulos speech — Katherine Long (@katherinelong) January 21, 2017

Trump supporters in Make America Great again shouting "Two genders!" to chants of "transgender welcome here." pic.twitter.com/N8siXEfjrG — Lynn Thompson (@lthompsontimes) January 21, 2017

Cops are moving people away from front. Black-clad demonstrators probably closer to 20-30 but hard to tell pic.twitter.com/QGXXPQD9Ug — Katherine Long (@katherinelong) January 21, 2017

Anarchists at UW chanting "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA" Counter chants from Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/lNeoV5SlAt — Lynn Thompson (@lthompsontimes) January 21, 2017

Yiannopoulos’ speech, which is sold out, will take place in the largest lecture hall in Kane Hall, which holds about 700. The College Republicans raised money online to hire security and rent the hall. It’s scheduled to begin around 7:30 p.m.

Waiting in line for the speech, Ava Meier, a Pierce College student, called Yiannopoulos “the most fabulous villain on the Internet.”

“We’re so politically correct, he’s a breath of fresh air,” she said.

Mara Kage, a University of Washington student from Brazil, disagreed. She held a sign with the word “respect” on it, saying Yiannopoulos, like Trump, was inciting hateful speech.

The right-wing editor’s controversial tweets resulted in his being banned for life from using Twitter.

Update, 6:10 p.m.:

Seattle police took these items from protesters in the crowd at Westlake Center:

Officers have recovered wooden poles, heavy pipes, flares & hammers @ Westlake Pk. pic.twitter.com/dYhuinPP8J — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2017

The rally ended peacefully shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Socialist Service #Inauguration rally over at Westlake. Peaceful. Still lots of people and police around though. — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) January 21, 2017

Including these guys pic.twitter.com/rDFuc1hvZ8 — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) January 21, 2017

Update, 4:45 p.m.:

About 530 people are expected to participate in the “Resist Trump” event organized by Socialist Alternative Seattle, Socialist Students of Seattle and City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. The rally is scheduled to last throughout the evening.

Crowd seems to have gotten a little larger here at Westlake Park for #ResistTrump gathering. #InaugurationDay2017 https://t.co/y5zcHNAX8M pic.twitter.com/T1GLRrhTz4 — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) January 21, 2017

While speakers address the crowd, a projector is displaying messages on the side of a downtown building, one of which read, “He needs a sitter, not a twitter.”

Someone's projected this big cat on a building. Alternating with messages such as "death to fascism" & "no human is illegal" #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/rnBestdp3R — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) January 21, 2017

Sawant told the crowd: “We need to build mass non-violent civil disobedience. Tens of thousands of people can shut down highways.”

Seattle PD suiting up with body armor ahead of rally at Westlake Center. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/C4Zuj16bRv — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) January 21, 2017

While the local demonstrations have remained relatively peaceful, protesters in D.C. registered their rage in a chaotic confrontation with police earlier Friday near Trump’s inaugural parade. At least 217 people were arrested, the Associated Press reports.

Update, 4:10 p.m.:

As protests continue, city officials are holding workshops to help immigrants at the Seattle Center.

Tony Hernandez, 27, of Kirkland received help. He came to the U.S. undocumented as a toddler and has received temporary authorization to live and work through a program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. “If Trump decides to get rid of it, I’ll be undocumented again,” he said.

“Everything that I have good going for me right now could be done away with the stroke of a pen,” Hernandez said. “It’s just a lot of uncertainty, nervousness. I’ve bitten my fingernails down to the flesh by now.”

Hernandez is one of nearly 17,000 DACA Dreamers who live in Washington state, three-quarter million nationwide.

Update, 2:47 p.m.:

Carrying signs and chanting, a crowd marching for immigrant and refugee-rights in downtown Seattle is growing in size. Hundreds are participating.

Marchers are heading south on Broadway. Lots of chanting, including. "Not my president." "Hey hey, ho ho, misogyny has got to go." pic.twitter.com/ZBCvmjzDxj — Evan Bush (@evanbush) January 20, 2017

Among them is Jorge Quiroga, of El Comité, which organized the rally, who expressed concern for so-called “Dreamers,” undocumented immigrants brought here as children.

“We are very concerned what this administration will do to our youth,” Quiroga said. “That’s why we came out to say, ‘Don’t worry, we will be with you.'”

Another demonstrator, Steven Wayne, said he was at Obama’s inauguration in 2009. “The difference in feeling is just palpable,” he said.

Passing by the Jose Marti Child Development Center, where preschoolers are in on the protest, if not the march #Inauguration #Seattle pic.twitter.com/RErr95xiEl — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) January 20, 2017

Brittney Curtice pulled her son and her step-daughter out of school Friday to protest. She didn’t want them involved in any inauguration activities at school, even though she said she understands the ceremony’s tradition.

“I don’t think it’s something that should be celebrated,” Curtice said.

Update, 2:47 p.m.:

This happened:

The Pussyhat Project took off across the country recently. Knitters are making the pink hats, which symbolize support of women’s rights, for people to wear during Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.

Update, 2:32 p.m.:

We’ve had reporters all over the Seattle region on Inauguration Day, as residents react to Donald Trump’s presidency.

The inauguration was greeted in the Seattle area with low-key, joyful gatherings by supporters and outpourings of grief, student walkouts and other protests by many in the solidly liberal city.

Students at more than a dozen schools in the Seattle area staged walkouts — part of protests and other events planned throughout the day and into the weekend.

At Shorecrest High in Shoreline, students walked to a North Seattle intersection at around noon, where they joined students from Shorewood and Ingraham high schools. Many had already been a part of a walkout shortly after the election, but felt they needed to voice their opposition again, Shorecrest senior Ray Mitchell, 17, said.

“We feel like we can’t have the protest be a one-and-done thing,” he said. “We have to continue to put up resistance to what is happening.”

At about the same time, 18 people gathered at a Trump party being held at the Berliner Pub in Renton, applauding as they watched Fox News coverage of the new president and first lady.

Maria Orth, 52, of SeaTac, who runs an adult family home, organized the gathering online. “Nobody else had the nerve to do this,” she said, adding that the Seattle area isn’t exactly welcoming to conservatives.

Jeff Stagg, 47, of Federal Way, who’s in retail sales, was among those cheering Trump.

“It’s a blessing to America,” he said. “Now there is a president who’s going to support America, keeping jobs, creating jobs.”

Read more from our report.

Update, 2:08 p.m.:

The immigrants’ rights march is under way, with protesters moving from Judkins Park to St. Mary’s Church nearby. They will eventually head to Westlake Park.

Ximena Velázauez-Arenas is a US citizen but her parents aren't. They've been in Mexico, apart for 10+years-"separating families is violence" pic.twitter.com/IzXbxJN0Lj — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) January 20, 2017

Update, 1:40 p.m.:

Meanwhile, as protests continue in Seattle, Washington D.C. and elsewhere, Mayor Ed Murray and other city officials are holding workshops for immigrants at the Seattle Center.

Volunteers are offering help to those seeking citizenship, or for those who need other legal help.

Murray said Trump’s inaugural address was “stunningly shocking” and “dark” and “divisive.”

“It concerned me,” he said. “It concerned me for jobs, like at Boeing. It concerned me around immigrants, when he talks about our borders.”

Murray said the workshops for immigrants were about offering a different vision for America than what was offered on the Capitol steps.

“It is really about offering a vision that says we are going to continue to grow, we are going to continue to be open, we are going to welcome immigrants,” he said.

He added: “We are not going to use terms like ‘America first’ — that comes out of our anti-Semitic past, which was in the inaugural address.”

Update, 1:10 p.m.:

Protesters, including students who participated in classroom walkouts this afternoon, are gathering at Seattle Central College.

Students from Nova High School arrived just before 1 p.m., chanting, “Whose lives matter? Black lives matter!”

And: “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here.”

Kaley Sheehan, 16, a Garfield High student, said she was missing her favorite class, Algebra 2, for the protest.

“It’s important to have peaceful protests,” she said.

She said she was worried about Trump, disgusted by sexual-assault allegations and concerned about health care.

“My dad has been telling me it’s fine,” she said, referring to Trump in the presidency. “And that’s annoying me.”

Update, 12:56 p.m.:

There aren’t only protests on Inauguration Day in the Seattle area.

About 12:30 p.m., there were 18 people at the Trump party being held at the Berliner Pub in Renton.

Maria Orth, 52, of SeaTac, who runs an adult family home, organized it through the website Meetup.

“Nobody else had the nerve to do this,” she said.

Orth said that Seattle isn’t exactly welcoming to conservatives.

“If you say something about being Republican people assume I’m the one who’s nuts,” she said.

Orth is of Filipino heritage and there were a number of Filipino-Americans at the event. They said they were here because they supported Orth and Trump.

—Erik Lacitis, Seattle Times reporter

Update, 12:43 p.m.:

At Seattle Center, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray addresses “children in our schools who are frightened, our employees who don’t know if they’re going to be able to keep their jobs, and the threat that our neighbors will be taken away.”

Update, 12:26 p.m.:

Students are filing out of Seattle Central College for their walkout.

Here's the scene @SeattleCentral, where protesters are massing. Pretty quiet here so far. pic.twitter.com/ApvMfJIsf0 — Evan Bush (@evanbush) January 20, 2017

Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant is here, talking with media folks. pic.twitter.com/QCxzTNpHyC — Evan Bush (@evanbush) January 20, 2017

Sawant: "To me, this is history in the making. In every year of social movements, it's been young people leading the way." — Evan Bush (@evanbush) January 20, 2017

Update, 11:10 a.m.:

Notes — which led with “Dear Undocumented Students” — were posted on student lockers at Madrona K-8 in Seattle.

The letter also addressed “black students,” Muslim students,” “Mexican students,” “Female students” and “LGBTQ students.”

Here’s the full text:

These notes were posted on the lockers of a Seattle middle school today. #InaugurationDay

More updates: https://t.co/CHGziKf3JF pic.twitter.com/JAXNCkqgYR — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) January 20, 2017

Highline Public Schools superintendent Susan Enfield sent a letter to students, parents and faculty and shared a resolution adopted by the school board addressing “support for all students.”

Here’s the letter:

Dear Families,

We in Highline pride ourselves on the diversity of our community, believing that the rich cultures and languages of our students and families are not only an asset, but also an integral part of our shared identity and experience. As the Highline Community, we share in the commitment to engage in respectful, productive, and bipartisan civic engagement and communication in a safe and inclusive space.

Highline is committed to ensuring that our students feel safe, welcomed and respected at school. This means we will continue to intervene when we see or hear offensive, bigoted words and actions. We are committed to our promise of knowing each of our students by name, strength and need, as well as protecting, advocating for and valuing our students equally no matter their race, language or ethnicity. To support this work, our School Board recently passed the attached Resolution in support of serving each of our students in an equitable and inclusive environment.

Highline students are brilliant, beautiful and brimming with promise and we recognize that they need our protection, advocacy and reassurance now more than ever.

We are Highline–all of us.

Susan

Update, 10:39 a.m.:

Police deployed pepper spray and made numerous arrests in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday as protesters registered their rage against the new president.

Spirited demonstrations unfolded peacefully at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony. Signs read, “Resist Trump Climate Justice Now,” ”Let Freedom Ring,” ”Free Palestine.”

But at one point, police gave chase to a group of about 100 protesters who smashed the windows of downtown businesses including a Starbucks, Bank of America and McDonald’s as they denounced capitalism and Trump. Police in riot gear used pepper spray from large canisters and eventually cordoned off the protesters.

Police said in a statement that the group damaged vehicles, destroyed property and set small fires while armed with crowbars and hammers. Police said “numerous” people were arrested and charged with rioting.

Meanwhile, in Seattle, some protesters peacefully gathered at the University of Washington.

At @UW, where are protestors are in Odegaard Library. pic.twitter.com/ZJqjN53IK9 — Evan Bush (@evanbush) January 20, 2017

—The Associated Press and Seattle Times staff

Update, 10:14 a.m.:

Former President Obama spoke to staff and supporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

“Michelle and I have been really milking this goodbye thing,” he said, minutes after leaving the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s inauguration.

Obama said he would keep his address brief and spoke about the power behind his followers to make change.

Update, 9:56 a.m.:

In Olympia, a “Youth Unity Rally” is under way. State officials said more than 500 people could attend.

An email from state officials warned that the protest could get out of hand. But a Washington state trooper there says everything is under control and peaceful.

Trump supporter Michael Bane wore shorts to show his allegiance to the president.

Michael Bane at anti Trump rally "this is America we stand up for what we believe and not only who we agree with." pic.twitter.com/YtomGTrCEP — Lynda V. Mapes (@LyndaVMapes) January 20, 2017

Some of the signs at the demonstration:

“Unfit + illegitimate”

“Indict the FBI”

“Trump is unstable”

“Believe in science”

I'm here at the Capitol in Olympia, where a youth unity rally is protesting #InaugurationDay2017. #waleg pic.twitter.com/mbvQMkZk58 — Joe O'Sullivan (@OlympiaJoe) January 20, 2017

Update, 9:47 a.m.:

Here’s a comparison of the turnouts to the two most recent inaugurations.

These images show the crowds on the National Mall at the inaugurations of President Barack Obama in 2009 (left) and President Donald Trump in 2017 (right). Both images were shot shortly before noon from the top of the Washington Monument. The 2017 image is a video framegrab. (The Associated Press)

Update, 9:44 a.m.:

Not many people showed up to the inauguration watching party at Seattle’s Town Hall. But Michael Lang, 27, of Ballard, was there — and he brought a flask of whiskey.

“God help us all,” he said.

Art Varela, of Edmonds, however, said he voted for Trump because of his stance on jobs and immigration.

Michael Lang, 27, from Ballard, brought flask with whiskey to watch #Inauguration at @THSEA. Says "God help us all" https://t.co/vrQv1FG67L… pic.twitter.com/aWVgXSkCma — Daniel Beekman (@DBeekman) January 20, 2017

Update 8:59 a.m.:

At the Town Hall watching party in Seattle, few people showed up.

“I’ve been upset about this election, burying my head in the sand. But I’m ready to reengage,” said Janet Young, 43, a scientist from Capitol Hill. “This is going to remind me how much I dislike Donald Trump, how much I want to be engaged.”

Here at @THSEA, Janet Young, 43, a scientist from Capitol Hill, gasped seeing B. Obama on TV. "Oh, I miss him" https://t.co/CCheLkdPuf pic.twitter.com/nCzn1lN6JF — Daniel Beekman (@DBeekman) January 20, 2017

Update 6:22 a.m.:

President Obama, as he waited for Trump to arrive at the White House Friday morning, fired off a series of tweets from the presidential handle, @POTUS.

I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

Update, 6 a.m.:

Happy Inauguration Day.

As Donald Trump is sworn in as the United States’ 45th president, people throughout the country will be celebrating and protesting.

Here in Seattle, where Trump received just 8 percent of the vote to Hillary Clinton’s 87 percent, there will be a lot of protesting — and it will likely stretch into the evening.

We’ll also be tracking developments out of Washington, D.C.

Follow along.