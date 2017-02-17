WASHINGTON (AP) — LGBT employees are asking Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to commit to safeguarding anti-discrimination regulations.
The staffers sent an email to DeVos that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press. In the email, staffers urge the new education secretary to issue a statement confirming her commitment to Title IX rules, which prohibit discrimination based on sex in educational programs.
The email was sent Wednesday by a group of LGBT Education Department employees and their supporters. It reads, “Our nation needs you to remind and empower students about their right to equal access to education.”
The move follows a decision by President Donald Trump’s Justice Department to withdraw a motion in the ongoing lawsuit over bathroom rights for transgender students in public schools. LGBT advocates said they see the move as a signal the administration will not protect transgender rights.
Most Read Stories
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- I-90 reopens after mudslide trapped 13 vehicles VIEW
- Seattle is close to breaking rain record for month
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.