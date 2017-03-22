WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee wants the White House and Trump administration officials to detail all the payments and contacts that former national security adviser Michael Flynn had with foreign government representatives spanning the past three years.
The bipartisan letter by top members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee seeks material on Flynn’s communications and payments from Russian, Turkish and other foreign sources since Flynn retired as Defense Intelligence Agency chief in August 2014.
The requests also seek material on Flynn’s security clearance.
The letter went to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, FBI Director James Comey, Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Intelligence Director Dan Coats.
President Donald Trump fired Flynn last month for misleading officials about Flynn’s postelection contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.
