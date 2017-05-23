WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional panel is demanding documents and testimony from an embattled U.S. defense contractor accused of failing to promptly disclose human trafficking on a base in Iraq.

The Associated Press reported this month that Sallyport Global had fired two company investigators after they uncovered evidence of the trafficking as well as alcohol smuggling and major security violations at Balad Air Base.

In a letter to Sallyport’s Chief Executive Officer, Victor Esposito, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is demanding an extensive list of documents and testimony by company representatives before June 9. The letter, signed by committee chairman Jason Chaffetz, a Republican, and the Democratic ranking member, Elijah Cummings, cites the AP’s reporting.