WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is defending President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts, even as he tells Congress that the United States “cannot invest too much in security” after recent terrorist attacks in Europe.
Trump proposed a budget last month that would cut nearly $700 million from grant programs for local first responders. Overall, Homeland Security would face a reduction of 3.2 percent.
House Republicans and Democrats on Wednesday raised concerns about the proposed cuts.
Rep. Bennie Thompson, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, says local communities in his home state of Mississippi say they’re not sure they’ll be able to keep residents safe if the cuts go through.
Most Read Stories
- No escape for priced-out Seattleites: Home prices set record for an hour’s drive in every direction
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- The Evergreen State College: No safety, no learning, no future | Editorial
- Seattle will tax sugary soda — but not diet
- Don’t fear Washington state’s only rattlesnake — get to know it, biologist urges WATCH
Kelly says the president’s budget recognizes current fiscal realities as well as serious threats the nation faces each day.