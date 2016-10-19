INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A leading Indiana legislator who also serves as a county elections administrator says her office has only seen one questionable change in voter registration this election season.

Republican Rep. Kathy Richardson of Noblesville says it’s common for people to update their voter registrations before an election to reflect changes to names or addresses. Her office oversees elections in Hamilton County, which encompasses much of the Indianapolis northern suburbs.

Richardson spoke to The Associated Press a day after Indiana’s chief elections official reported thousands of registrations in the state had been altered, raising the possibility of fraud.

Republican Secretary of State Connie Lawson says Indiana’s online voter registration database wasn’t hacked but records were changed on paper forms, online and at Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices.