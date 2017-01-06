WASHINGTON (AP) — A California lawmaker has removed a painting that showed a pig in a police uniform, one of hundreds of artworks on display at the Capitol and sponsored by a member of Congress.
Joe Kasper, a spokesman for Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, says the lawmaker unscrewed the artwork from the display and returned it to the office of Missouri Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay.
Kasper says “there’s nothing appropriate” about the artwork.
A spokesman for Clay says the congressman was unavailable for comment.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
- Live updates from CES 2017 in Las Vegas: T-Mobile moves to one plan for all
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
The hallway is filled with paintings and other artwork done by students who enter them in the annual Congressional Art Competition.
The painting showed police aiming guns at African American protesters with signs saying “history” and “stop kill.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.