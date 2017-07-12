LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kid Rock is hinting that he may run for U.S. Senate in Michigan.
The musician, who was born Robert Ritchie and lives in suburban Detroit, said on social media Wednesday that a website teasing his Senate candidacy is real. He said he will make a “major announcement in the near future.”
The website links to “Kid Rock for US Senate” merchandise on a website for his music label, Warner Bros. Records. Kid Rock endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 and Mitt Romney in 2012.
Kid Rock’s potential candidacy is news to Michigan Republicans. Party officials say they have not heard from him.
Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow is up for re-election in 2018. Republican candidates include former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Jr. and businesswoman Lena Epstein.