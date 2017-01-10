WASHINGTON (AP) — John Kerry, the most traveled secretary of state in U.S. history, will make a final round-the-world trip before he steps down next week.

Kerry will go overseas for six days, with stops in Vietnam, France, Britain and Switzerland.

He starts Friday in Vietnam, where he will deliver a speech on U.S.-Vietnam relations and visit the Southeast Asian nation’s Mekong Delta to discuss environmental issues.

Kerry then travels to Paris to attend a conference on Middle East peace, and on to London, where he will meet British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to discuss Syria.

He rounds out his trip by attending the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Since Kerry became the top U.S. diplomat in 2013, he has traveled 1,395,606 miles and visited 91 countries.