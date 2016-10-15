LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says Yemen’s Houthi rebels have released two U.S. citizens.
Kerry isn’t identifying the Americans by name.
Kerry says they were freed Saturday as part of complicated diplomatic arrangement that included airlifts for Yemenis wounded by an airstrike this past week by a Saudi-led coalition. Those individuals were taken to Oman for treatment.
Kerry says the U.S. has been working on such efforts for the past days.
Most Read Stories
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington VIEW
- Live storm updates: When the strongest winds will hit the region
- 'We're in for it' as powerful windstorm sweeps toward Seattle
- How a super typhoon got sucked into a jet stream and spawned the storm that’s barreling right for us
- The story behind Kristofferson's iconic 'Me and Bobby McGee'
He says the U.S. is pushing for a cease-fire in Yemen that would allow the country’s internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis to return to negotiations.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.