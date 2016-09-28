Katy Perry would like to remind voters it doesn’t matter what you wear when you vote.

In a video for Funny or Die , the singer shows up at the polls on Election Day with disheveled hair and wearing star spangled pajamas. She says in the clip that she “briefly scanned the Constitution and nowhere does it say you can’t just roll out of bed and come to the polls in whatever state you woke up in.”

The video ends with Perry declaring that she can even vote naked, stripping down to nothing and then getting hauled away by police. She finds a naked Joel McHale next to her in the back of a police cruiser, who asks “you too?”

Perry has been an outspoken supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.