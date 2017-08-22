TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican congressman in a Kansas district that President Donald Trump narrowly lost last year was expected to face tough questions about health care and other issues Tuesday night during a town hall meeting, with national Democrats already targeting him.

Rep. Kevin Yoder’s event in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe was his first face-to-face town hall meeting with constituents since Trump’s election in November, though he’s done four telephone-conference forums. The Kansas City Star’s editorial board sponsored the event and was picking its 110 audience members randomly from people who registered.

Yoder’s 3rd Congressional District marries Democratic neighborhoods in Kansas City, Kansas, with perpetually expanding acres of subdivisions and strip shopping centers in GOP-leaning suburbs to the south. Four of the five representatives in the past 50 years have been Republicans, but the district was centrist enough for GOP moderates and Democrats to elect Democrat Dennis Moore for 12 years before Yoder captured the seat in 2010.

Democrats smell an opportunity because Trump struggled in this corner of an otherwise safe state for him, and Yoder voted for the House GOP’s plan for overhauling health care. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee included Yoder’s district on its first list of 23 targets in January.

Ethan Corson, the state Democratic Party’s executive director, called Yoder “wildly out of step” with the district, adding, “In general, the health care vote is a good example.”

Yet Republicans are confident that Democrats are misreading the district, whatever Trump’s struggles. Yoder also is, by Kansas standards, a prodigious fund-raiser and entered July with nearly $1.1 million in campaign funds.

He won his race last year by nearly 11 percentage points over unknown Democrat and area businessman Jay Sidie after outside groups flooded the district with more than $2.1 million in the final weeks of the race. The DCCC spent more than $1.3 million, and a GOP super-PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, spent about $780,000.

Yoder previously had little trouble winning and keeping the seat, even following a brief burst of international attention over a 10-second skinny dip in the Sea of Galilee during a 2011 congressional trip.

“The Democrats thought they had a chance at it in 2016 and failed miserably,” said state GOP Chairman Kelly Arnold.

Democrats consider health care as a potent issue because of concerns that Republicans’ push to replace Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature 2010 health care law would leave more Americans uninsured. But Obama himself proved to be a potent foil for the Kansas GOP.

Democrats so far have seven potential candidates, including Sidie; Tom Niermann, a teacher; Andrea Ramsey, the former president of a nonprofit pediatric clinic, and Brett Welder, a labor attorney. Yoder also faces a challenge for the Republican nomination from retired Army Lt. Col. Greg Goode.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apjdhanna .