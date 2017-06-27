WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will take up New Jersey’s bid to allow sports betting at its casinos and racetracks.
The justices say Tuesday they will review a lower court ruling against the state.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and supporters in the state Legislature have tried for years to legalize sports gambling to bolster the state’s casino and horse racing industries. The casino industry, after a period of job losses and closings, has lately been doing better.
The court jumped into the case even after the Trump administration urged the justices not to get involved.
The case will be argued in the fall.